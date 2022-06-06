Madison police and firefighters visit students at Stephens Elementary School

MADISON (WKOW) Students at a Madison elementary school got a special visit from members of the police and fire departments.
Members of the Black Officer Coalition and the Sable Flames brought their squad cars and ambulances to Stephens Elementary.
Officers and firefighters say they wanted to introduce themselves to the kids and start building relationships.
"When we can get out there in the community, especially in a safe place, or they're, you know, at school with their friends and their teachers and their support network, it's a great opportunity to kind of loosen up and introduce each other," said officer Neal Crowder.
"We just want to show these kids that we're here for them. We're in the community, we're able to help them at the drop of a hat," said firefighter William Boone.
The officers and firefighters say they also wanted to show the kids that everyone, regardless of race or gender, can become a police officer or firefighter.