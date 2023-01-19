Madison police apprehend armed robbery suspect while still in parking lot of store

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department arrested an armed robbery suspect early Thursday morning while he was still in the parking lot of the business where he committed the crime.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the robbery happened at the Walgreens on E. Washington Ave. near HWY 51 around 2:15 a.m.
She said the suspect approached the register, demanding money and indicating he had a gun and would harm the employee. He left the store with "a small amount of cash."
Police arrived at the scene and found the suspect still in the parking lot and with the stolen money. Fryer said no weapon was found on him.
Officers arrested the man, identified as Terry Buttke, 41, of Madison, for armed robbery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.