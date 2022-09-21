Madison police arrest 12- and 13-year-old in string of gas station burglaries

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says arrests have been made in connection to a string of gas station burglaries that took place earlier in September.
Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko says the Burglary Crime Unit has been investigating four overnight gas station thefts "diligently" since they took place between September 6 and 7.
He says investigation showed the suspects smashed windows to gain access to the gas station's and steal merchandise.
Two suspects were identified, a 12- and 13-year-old. Lisko says they were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on undisclosed charges.