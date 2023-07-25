Madison police arrest 18-year-old for shooting that sent man to hospital

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green, western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT... At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton, Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville, Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and Juda. This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH