...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Madison police arrest 18-year-old for shooting that sent man to hospital

  Updated
  • 0
MADISON POLICE SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department has arrested a man accused of trying to shoot and kill an 18-year-old over the weekend.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Phillip L. Walker, Jr., 18, was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to Sunday's shooting that sent another 18-year-old to the hospital.

Walker was arrested on High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road after MPD's tactical team served a search warrant. Firearms were recovered at the home.

Fryer said Walker was booked into the Dane County Jail for attempted homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

In the original release, MPD reported the shooting was targeted.

