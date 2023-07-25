Madison police arrest 18-year-old for shooting that sent man to hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department has arrested a man accused of trying to shoot and kill an 18-year-old over the weekend.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Phillip L. Walker, Jr., 18, was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to Sunday's shooting that sent another 18-year-old to the hospital.
Walker was arrested on High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road after MPD's tactical team served a search warrant. Firearms were recovered at the home.
Fryer said Walker was booked into the Dane County Jail for attempted homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
In the original release, MPD reported the shooting was targeted.