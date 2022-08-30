 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest 19-year-old for June shooting outside McDonald's

  • Updated
Dryden Drive Shooting Scene

Madison police say two people were shot on Dryden Drive on June 29, 2022. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man Monday who they believe is responsible for a shooting inside a vehicle outside the Dryden Drive McDonald's in June.

According to a department incident report, police referred charges to the Dane County District Attorney's Office of attempted homicide and armed robbery for Jamari Mondie, 19, of Madison. 

Mondie was arrested Monday morning after he had a hearing in a separate case at the Dane County Courthouse. 

A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were hurt in the shooting. Both of them survived.