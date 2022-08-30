Madison police arrest 19-year-old for June shooting outside McDonald's

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man Monday who they believe is responsible for a shooting inside a vehicle outside the Dryden Drive McDonald's in June.
According to a department incident report, police referred charges to the Dane County District Attorney's Office of attempted homicide and armed robbery for Jamari Mondie, 19, of Madison.
Mondie was arrested Monday morning after he had a hearing in a separate case at the Dane County Courthouse.
A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were hurt in the shooting. Both of them survived.