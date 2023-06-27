Madison police arrest 2 found 'tearing up' downtown apartment

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police officers arrested two people accused of breaking into a downtown apartment Monday afternoon.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to a burglary at an apartment on Mifflin Street near N. Few Street around 2:30 p.m.
Fryer said officers arrived to find two people "tearing up" a unit.
A woman was arrested at the scene, but a man jumped out of a window and ran away. He was arrested in a nearby backyard.
Fryer said Chloe R. Hausmann, 44, was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass to a dwelling and bail jumping.
Jeffrey W. Frey, 45, was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass to a dwelling, criminal damage to property, resisting and bail jumping.