Madison police arrest 2 teens wanted for burglaries, thefts and stolen vehicles

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested teenage boys Tuesday morning wanted for a series of burglaries, thefts and stolen vehicle cases.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team were notified around 11 a.m. that these teens were at an apartment in the area of Milwaukee Street and Wyalusing Drive.

At the same time, Madison police were dispatched for a property damage complaint connected to the same teens.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (passenger), criminal damage to property, theft from auto and a Department of Corrections hold.

This 15-year-old was arrested over the summer in connection to a shooting investigation where a stolen vehicle crashed on the Beltline and the occupants ran and hid in a nearby movie theater, causing a SWAT response. A firearm was recovered in that case.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested, and a loaded gun was found in his waistband. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Fryer said police also found a runaway teen and another teen in the apartment.

Investigations into this incident and others are ongoing, and Fryer said additional charges are expected.