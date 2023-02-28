 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest 26-year-old for making terrorist threats on social media

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man Friday after he made threats on social media.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Madison detectives were notified of the threats by the FBI.

She said the man -- identified as Thomas Hansen, 26 -- mentioned weapons and the UW-Madison campus.

Hansen was arrested at an apartment on Grand Avenue around 9 a.m. on Friday for terrorist threats. He was then taken to the Dane County Jail.

Fryer said all threats like the one Hansen made are taken seriously until the investigation is over and that this is still an open case.

