Madison police arrest 3 after stolen vehicle crashes following chase

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested three people after they were seen speeding on the city's east side with pointing guns out the window.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers got a report of someone driving a red vehicle recklessly early Sunday morning. The caller said the occupants were pointing guns out the window.
An officer found the vehicle in a high-speed chase near Fair Oaks Ave. Fryer said police learned the red vehicle was stolen and was being pursued by the victim's family.
Around 1:30 a.m., the stolen vehicle crashed at Milwaukee and Walter Streets while attempting to evade the other vehicle. The people inside ran away from the scene.
Several officers responded to the area, and all three occupants were arrested.
Fryer said Damari P. Richardson, 26, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent - party to a crime.
Additionally, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. Both were charged with operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent - party to a crime.