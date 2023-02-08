Madison police arrest 3 teens for series of burglaries, car thefts

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have arrested three teens who were reportedly working together to commit crimes.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the MPD Burglary Crime Unit has been working in tandem with Dane County law enforcement to solve a series of burglary, stolen auto and fraud cases.
Fryer said three teens were arrested and charged by the Dane County District Attorney's Office. She identifies those charged as:
- Kyheim Taylor, 17, is charged with seven counts of burglary, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent and identity theft.
- Kenyotta Jones Jr., 17, is charged with two counts of burglary.
- Kemarrion Shannon, 18, is charged with felony escape, operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent and identity theft.