Madison police arrest 4 after seeing 'contraband' during traffic stop

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested four people after recovering drugs and a gun during a Thursday morning traffic stop.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer pulled a vehicle over near John Nolen Drive and Broom Street.
Fryer said the officer saw "contraband" in plain sight, so they searched the vehicle. A handgun and marijuana was found.
Donte Streiff, 30, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver - party to a crime, OWI - second offense, going armed while intoxicated, resisting/obstructing and threats to law enforcement.
Larry Grant, 31, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver - party to a crime, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and a probation hold.
Ashuan Stanley, 26, and Jimmell Boyd, 31, were also arrested for possession with intent to deliver - party to a crime.