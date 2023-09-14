 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest 4 after seeing 'contraband' during traffic stop

  Updated
Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested four people after recovering drugs and a gun during a Thursday morning traffic stop.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer pulled a vehicle over near John Nolen Drive and Broom Street.

Fryer said the officer saw "contraband" in plain sight, so they searched the vehicle. A handgun and marijuana was found.

Donte Streiff, 30, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver - party to a crime, OWI - second offense, going armed while intoxicated, resisting/obstructing and threats to law enforcement.

Larry Grant, 31, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver - party to a crime, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and a probation hold.

Ashuan Stanley, 26, and Jimmell Boyd, 31, were also arrested for possession with intent to deliver - party to a crime.

