Madison Police arrest a man for homicide on city's south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man has been arrested after Madison police found a dead body inside a home Saturday evening.

Sergeant Bernard Gonzalez said in a release that police responded to the 2800 block of Warner Street near Moorland Rd. for a weapons offense around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. That's when an adult male was found “deceased inside a residence.”

Police say a gun was at the scene.

John C. Shively, 64, was arrested and charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as a result of this investigation. Shively is not formally charged yet.

Neighbors say the area is typically pretty quiet, so a large police response had them a bit shaken. 

 

