Madison police arrest armed man who entered stranger's apartment, jumped out window

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police said a man holding two small axes entered a stranger's home and jumped out a second-story window late Monday night.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police received a report of a man knocking on apartments in the area of Nakoosa Trail and Commercial Avenue around 10:20 p.m.
Fryer said one person opened their door and the suspect entered the unit then jumped out of a window.
Officers found the man on Stoughton Road near Commercial Drive.
Police arrested Antonio A. Ramsey, 25, for disorderly conduct while armed and resisting and obstructing.
The investigation is ongoing.