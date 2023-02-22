 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison police arrest armed man who entered stranger's apartment, jumped out window

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police1 logo

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police said a man holding two small axes entered a stranger's home and jumped out a second-story window late Monday night.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police received a report of a man knocking on apartments in the area of Nakoosa Trail and Commercial Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

Fryer said one person opened their door and the suspect entered the unit then jumped out of a window.

Officers found the man on Stoughton Road near Commercial Drive.

Police arrested Antonio A. Ramsey, 25, for disorderly conduct while armed and resisting and obstructing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you