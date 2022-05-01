Madison Police arrest domestic violence suspect after hours of negotiations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police peacefully resolved a violent domestic incident after hours of negotiations and took the suspect into custody early Sunday morning.
According to an incident report from Capt. Michael Hanson, officers responded to the report of a violent domestic situation in the 1900 block of Baird Street around 1:45 a.m.
The suspect allegedly threatened violence to an adult woman and the young children that were in the home.
The officers that initially responded assessed the situation to make sure that everyone was safe. Hanson says the suspect did not surrender, and more officers were called after receiving information about the situation inside the home.
With young children awake inside, Madison Police said that "every safety precaution and ounce of professionalism was used to ensure the best possible resolution."
After hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered peacefully.
The University of Wisconsin Police Department also assisted with the incident.