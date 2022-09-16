Madison police arrest man accused of Culver's parking lot attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was arrested Thursday, accused of "viciously attacking" a 78-year-old in a Culver's parking lot in late August, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said a 78-year-old man was attacked in the parking lot of a Culver's on West Beltline Highway in Madison on August 29.
Lisko said the attack was not provoked, and the suspect was no longer on the scene when officers arrived. The suspect was also not known to the victim.
However, several people who work in the mall near that Culver's told 27 News they believed the man who attacked the other man was a known panhandler who worked that area.
After two weeks of investigation, MPD identified Samuel R. Turner, 58, as the suspect.
Turner was arrested Thursday and booked into the Dane County Jail.
MPD referred charges of physical abuse of an elderly person to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.