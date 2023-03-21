 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest man after he tries to push woman out of vehicle

Madison-Police badge USE ME

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man for OWI after he tried to push a woman he was fighting with out of a vehicle Friday.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to E. Johnson Street and N. Franklin Street for a report of a physical disturbance. 

Fryer said the man tried to push the woman out of a vehicle during their fight.

David Lares, 25, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for second offense OWI and disorderly conduct.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

