Madison police arrest man after he tries to push woman out of vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man for OWI after he tried to push a woman he was fighting with out of a vehicle Friday.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to E. Johnson Street and N. Franklin Street for a report of a physical disturbance.
Fryer said the man tried to push the woman out of a vehicle during their fight.
David Lares, 25, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for second offense OWI and disorderly conduct.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.