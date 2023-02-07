 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest man following disturbance at far east side hotel

Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was arrested on Madison's far east side after police say he got into a fight and threatened someone who intervened.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to the Motel 6 on E. Towne Blvd. near the East Towne Mall around 6:40 p.m. Monday. 

Fryer said a woman tried breaking up a fight between two men, at which point one of them threatened her with a knife. 

Police took the suspect into custody while he was walking near the mall.

He was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct, battery and bail jumping. 

