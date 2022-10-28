Madison police arrest man for going 100 mph, crashing on E. Washington Avenue

MADISON (WKOW) — A 29-year-old man was arrested after nearly hitting two pedestrians and going over 100 mph in downtown Madison early Friday morning, according to police.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said two officers saw a vehicle speeding on Gilman Street at State Street around 12:30 a.m. The driver is now known to be Andrew Lloyd, 29, of Madison, according to Lisko.
Lisko said the vehicle almost hit two pedestrians, and the officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it raced away from the officers— ignoring two stop signs in the process.
The officers did not pursue, instead putting the information out on police radio.
Two other officers in the area of Johnson Street and Hamilton Street also tried to stop the vehicle, but Lloyd sped away again.
Lisko said Lloyd was then seen travelling out of town on E. Washington Avenue at speeds of over 100 mph. A sergeant saw him a few minutes later on E. Washington, still going at a high rate of speed.
Lloyd then crashed his vehicle after striking several traffic cones then a traffic sign board on E. Washington, pushing it several hundred feet before coming to a stop.
Lisko said Lloyd got out of the vehicle and began walking away from the crash and the sergeant, then started running when he saw additional officers arriving on scene.
Officers surrounded Lloyd, who Lisko said resisted arrest.
Lloyd was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for medical clearance. Lloyd sustained minor injuries due to his crash.
Lisko said Lloyd was booked into the Dane County Jail on two counts of eluding, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) - 4th offense, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Lisko said Lloyd also received a "a plethora of traffic citations."