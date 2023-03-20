 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest man for OWI after he crashed into a sign on the Beltline

Beltline crash 3.17

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man for operating while intoxicated after he crashed into a sign on the Beltline.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the crash happened around noon Friday on the westbound Beltline near Whitney Way.

Fryer said the driver was weaving in and out of traffic before he went off the roadway, hitting a highway sign and a fence.

Fryer said the driver — identified as Blaze Wittig, 35 — was arrested for first-offense OWI.

Fryer said officers drove Wittig home where he was released to a responsible party.

