Madison police arrest man for OWI after he threatens, spits on officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was arrested in downtown Madison early Saturday morning after he spat on and threatened police, said the Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police were dispatched to W. Gilman Street at State Street around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive driver.
When officers got there, they found the man in a still running vehicle. Inside, officers said they saw a gun, drug paraphernalia and several empty beer bottles.
Fryer said the driver was uncooperative, threatening to hurt the officers and spitting on them.
Deandre Fountain, 26, was arrested for OWI - first offense, threats to law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, going armed while intoxicated and discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers.
The investigation is ongoing.