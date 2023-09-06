Madison police arrest man for physical, sexual assault of UW-Madison student

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department arrested a man on tentative charges of reckless injury and sexual assault early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon MPD confirmed to 27 News Brandon Andre Thompson, 26, of Madison is a suspect in the Sunday morning "brutal attack" of a UW-Madison student.
Dane County Jail booking records show Thompson was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree reckless injury, strangulation and first-degree sexual assault.
A Madison Police Department spokesperson said details of Thompson's arrest will be discussed at a 4 p.m. news conference Wednesday.
The Dane County District Attorney's office confirms Thompson will appear in court Thursday.