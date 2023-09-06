 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest man for physical, sexual assault of UW-Madison student

  • Updated
Brandon Andre Thompson mugshot

Brandon Andre Thompson was arrested for first-degree reckless injury and first-degree sexual assault.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department arrested a man on tentative charges of reckless injury and sexual assault early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon MPD confirmed to 27 News Brandon Andre Thompson, 26, of Madison is a suspect in the Sunday morning "brutal attack" of a UW-Madison student. 

Dane County Jail booking records show Thompson was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree reckless injury, strangulation and first-degree sexual assault.

A Madison Police Department spokesperson said details of Thompson's arrest will be discussed at a 4 p.m. news conference Wednesday

The Dane County District Attorney's office confirms Thompson will appear in court Thursday. 