Madison police arrest man for stealing packages downtown

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 41-year-old man is in custody after Madison police say he was seen stealing packages from downtown properties.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said several people called police Friday afternoon after a man was seen taking packages and items.
Officers were dispatched to Langdon Street around 2 p.m., and they found the suspect nearby at James Madison Park.
The man tried to run from officers, but he was arrested.
Several of the missing items were found at the park.
Fryer said Dontel Coney was issued felony order-in citation for felony bail jumping, resisting and possession of drug paraphernalia.