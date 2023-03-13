Madison police arrest man seen sneaking around downtown homes, looking into windows

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man over the weekend after he was seen sneaking around a woman's house in the dark and looking in her windows.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman called police around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, and officers responded to Bassett Street near W. Mifflin Street.
Officers saw fresh boot prints in the snow at several nearby properties, and the snow was knocked off a window pane at a nearby home.
Fryer said officers found the suspect, who was dressed in all black, nearby.
Police arrested Ugo Brisolese, 36, of Madison for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.