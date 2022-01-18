 Skip to main content
Madison Police arrest man suspected in 'several burglaries'

police light 1

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man that police say is wanted in connection to "several burglaries" at area businesses has been arrested. 

According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, Fontaine Dillard was arrested on January 6 at a home on Gammon Lane. Fryer said he was arrested after being identified as a suspect. 

Dillard was wanted for breaking into businesses on Applegate Court and Applegate Road. Dillard is being held in the Dane County Jail but has not yet been charged in the alleged burglaries. 

