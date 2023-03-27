 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest man suspected of assault in apartment stairwell

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the stairwell of an apartment building. 

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the assault took place at an apartment on University Avenue near Lake Street around 5 p.m. Saturday. 

The victim told police she was assaulted as she passed him in the stairwell and he made "threatening comments." 

The suspect, who Fryer identifies as Michael Condron, 25, was arrested at a nearby construction area. She reports he was taken into custody for fourth-degree sexual assault. 

