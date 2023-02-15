 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest man suspected of stealing from visually impaired woman

MADISON (WKOW) — A man suspected of robbing a visually impaired woman in downtown Madison last week has been arrested.

Madison Police Department Stephanie Fryer spokesperson said officers arrested Otis B. Adams, 56, on Tuesday.

The woman was walking downtown on N. Broom Street last Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. when she said someone came up from behind her and stole her bag

As of Wednesday afternoon, Adams is in the Dane County Jail on a Department of Corrections Warrant.

Fryer said additional charges are forthcoming.

