Madison police arrest man they say burglarized a woman's home while she slept

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) reported officers arrested a man who burglarized a woman's home while she slept.
Sergeant Scott Reitmeier said a woman told police her home on Sommers Avenue was burglarized on September 22 while she slept. She reported to police whoever entered her home took electronics, credit cards, cash and personal documents.
MPD's Burglary Crime Unit identified the suspect, and he was arrested on East Washington Avenue on September 25. Reitmeier said the suspect, now identified as Lane Shelton, 29, had some of the victim's property in his pocket upon arrest.
Court records show Shelton is charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, misappropriation of ID, burglary with person present and theft of moveable property.