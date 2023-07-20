Madison police arrest man who crashes into parked car, good Samaritan's vehicle stolen

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after he crashed a rental box truck into a parked car while under the influence, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Waunona Woods Court around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
She said strangers stopped to help after seeing the crash, and while helping the driver, a passenger in the truck is believed to have stolen the good Samaritan's vehicle.
First responders revived the driver with Narcan.
Fryer said Roy L. Wade Jr. was arrested for second offense OWI, possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl.
The stolen vehicle hasn't been found.