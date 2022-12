MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man accused of shooting someone on Madison's north side last week.

Madison Police Department Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Battites L. Wesley, 51, of Madison was arrested Wednesday for attempted first-degree homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Fryer said the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team took Wesley into custody, and detectives with the Violent Crime Unit interviewed him.