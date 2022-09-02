Madison police arrest parents of baby who died of overdose in July 2021

MADISON (WKOW) — After a lengthy investigation, the parents of an 11-month-old child who died in 2021 have been arrested.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said authorities learned of the infant's death in July of 2021.
While investigating, Lisko said "numerous forms of evidence" were collected from the family's home on Home Avenue.
With the help of the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office and Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the infant's cause of death was determined to be an overdose from fentanyl and morphine.
Lisko said detectives arrested the parents, Kelsey Kindschy, 32, and Derrick Hawkins, 25, Friday. He said they're facing pending charges of neglecting a child (exposure to controlled substance / drug abuse resulting in death) as a party to a crime.
The investigation is ongoing.