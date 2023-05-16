 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest suspect during traffic stop near West Towne Mall

  Updated
  • 0
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department took a suspect into custody following a "high risk traffic stop" Monday.

According to an incident report from MPD, it all happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mineral Point Road and High Point Road, near the West Towne Mall.

Police learned a person of interest in a different disturbance was in the car, as well as a firearm. 

That person was taken into custody without any problems. 

As this was playing out, police said several people showed up, who may have had a connection to the person being arrested.

More officers were called in to keep the scene safe.

