Madison police arrest suspect during traffic stop near West Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department took a suspect into custody following a "high risk traffic stop" Monday.
According to an incident report from MPD, it all happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mineral Point Road and High Point Road, near the West Towne Mall.
Police learned a person of interest in a different disturbance was in the car, as well as a firearm.
That person was taken into custody without any problems.
As this was playing out, police said several people showed up, who may have had a connection to the person being arrested.
More officers were called in to keep the scene safe.