Madison police arrest suspect in homicide of toddler

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes announced Monday a man was arrested for killing a toddler earlier in the day.
Marshawn Giles, 23, is in the Dane County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance on pending charges.
Chief Barnes said his officers responded to an apartment building on Schroeder Road around 2:45 a.m. to check on a woman who was screaming for help. She said a man killed her baby.
When officers got to the home, the 20-month-old girl was alive but seriously hurt. EMS rushed her to the hospital where she died.
The toddler's mother was also hurt but is expected to survive.
Madison police are continuing to investigate the toddler's death as a homicide. The Dane County Medical Examiner will announce her cause of death following an autopsy.
Chief Barnes said Giles has a lengthy criminal history and a recent DOC warrant listed him as "armed and dangerous." Giles is known among law enforcement to possess firearms, and officers noted at least one gun in the home when they responded.
Barnes stated officers responded to the apartment last week for an unrelated report of potential physical abuse of a child. The child hurt was a sibling of the toddler killed, and Giles was listed as someone who may have been involved.
Barnes said he was not arrested because he was not located.
"Its a painful day for the family who is directly involved--the community, myself who is trying to understand why and how something like this could happen, and the officers who responded to what we consider the worst call you can get in police work," Barnes said.
Residents who watched Monday's investigation unfold at the place they call home are also grappling with the shocking news.
Charles Burrell, who has lived at the apartment building for one month, said he woke up to a large law enforcement presence outside and prayed everything was okay. He was devastated hear about the death.
"Hearing that.. that's crazy. A toddler? Man..." Burrell said. "Pray for the family. Hope everybody's alright."
Police plan to provide an update on their investigation later this week.