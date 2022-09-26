Madison police arrest teen while investigating separate weapons call

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department took a teen into custody after finding him while investigating an unrelated weapons violation on the city's west side Sunday.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to Raymond Road near Whitney Way, after someone called 911 to report a man being chased by another man with a gun.
As officers "began to flood the area," police learned of the suspect's description from the 911 caller.
Lisko said one officer thought the suspect may be on Russett Road, and another officer said he saw a group of people running on that road, with at least one person matching the suspect description.
Officers thought members of this group could be involved, because of "description and proximity as well as the fact that the suspects immediately began to run upon seeing officers."
Lisko said two officers ran after one person they thought was the suspect. The chase, which went through yards and courtyards of nearby apartments, ended when the suspect was caught while trying to jump a fence.
Police took a 15-year-old into custody and found a stolen, loaded .40 caliber gun on him during the arrest, according to Lisko. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest, Lisko said.
But, the teen's arrest is not connected to the weapons violation that led to the police response. Lisko said the investigation into the call is ongoing.