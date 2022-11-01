Madison police arrest two men for shoving, hitting victim with hammer

MADISON (WKOW) — Two Madison men were arrested Monday night after one joined a fight between a man and his domestic partner, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded around 8 p.m. to a disturbance in the area of E. Washington Avenue and S. 2nd Street.
Lisko said officers arrived to find that two residents in a domestic relationship got into a physical fight. He said the suspect shoved the victim around and pushed them into a wall.
A man who lived in the residence's lower level heard the fight and came upstairs and "engaged in the disturbance," using a hammer to hit the victim multiple times.
Officers arrested both men, and they were taken to the Dane County Jail.
Lisko said the first man was arrested on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, obstructing and a parole violation. The second was arrested on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.