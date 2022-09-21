Madison police arrest woman following attack with scissors

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman is in custody after Madison police say she attacked someone with scissors.
According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko, officers responded to Flower Lane for a report of a stabbing. He said the 26-year-old victim was cut with scissors, bitten and battered. The victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.
Lisko says the incident started as an argument, then turned physical. At one point, he said the 29-year-old suspect "produced a scissors and continued the attack."
The suspect was taken into custody and Lisko says MPD is referring three charges: disorderly conduct while armed, substantial battery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.