Madison police ask for help in identifying motorcyclist

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are looking for a motorcyclist who fled from officers twice over the summer.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the motorcyclist was driving at "excessive speeds" in downtown Madison without registration plates.
Lisko said officers tried to stop him twice: once during the initial incident in mid-July and again the following evening. However, the driver got away from police both times.
If you know the owner or driver of this motorcycle, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
This case is part of MPD's ongoing review of reckless driving and eluding cases.