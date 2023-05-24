Madison police ask public to come forward with information about deadly east side shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police continue to investigate a deadly shooting on the city's east side and asks the public for help.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to Lush Lounge on E. Washington Avenue within 45 seconds of shots being fired.

Officers immediately began giving lifesaving aid to the victim, who was later identified as 32-year-old Raheem Blue. Blue was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Fryer described the scene officers arrived to as "chaotic." She said people were fighting in the parking lot, and others were leaving a private event at the lounge.

Fryer said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and tipsters can qualify for an award if their information leads to an arrest.