Madison police asks for help identifying suspect in attempted Kwik Trip robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) has published photos of the person suspected of attempting to rob Kwik Trip last month. The agency is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
Officer Ryan Kimberley said Kwik Trip staff reported a woman came into a store on University Avenue around 5 a.m. on September 30. She told the employees her boyfriend was outside with a gun, and he was going to kill her if she did not rob the store. Employees didn't give her any money and she ran.
In releasing the photos, MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko asks anyone with information about the attempted robbery to contact the department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.