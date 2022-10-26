Madison police awarded grants to improve officer wellness, give citizens input on policing

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has been awarded two grants meant to better their officer wellness programs and provide citizens with new ways they can direct community-oriented policing.
The City of Madison stated in a release the grants, which total $175,000 each, are meant to create a wellness coordinator position within MPD as well as create several community policing advisory boards.
The wellness coordinator grant was provided by the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) program.
Tresa Martinez, who works with the City of Madison Employee Assistance program, said the person in this position will work with existing mental and emotional health programs. They'll also help provide more prevention focused programing and make the existing MPD Peer Support Team more effective. She said officers who use these types of services often show lower levels of stress, negative emotions and depression.
"It is my hope that this will be the start of a more robust internal support system for the MPD for years to come," she said.
The community policing advisory board grant was awarded by the Community Policing Development Microgrant program. The goal is to create a total of six community policing advisory boards, one for each of Madison's police districts.
Captain Mat Tye, who oversees the Community Outreach division of MPD, said this project will help community members have a say in the police's community-focused efforts.
“The key idea of the project is to allow for community members to drive the activity of MPD by providing direction on the type of community engagement they would like to see from the Police Department,” Tye said.