Madison police call for surveillance video after UW student was physically, sexually assaulted

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are calling for surveillance footage after a woman was physically and sexually assaulted downtown over the weekend.

The woman, now identified as UW-Madison student in her 20s, was attacked on West Wilson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman is expected to survive the injuries she suffered in the attack.

Fryer said investigators have been working to gather evidence about the "horrific" crime ever since it happened. However, the department still needs more surveillance video.

Fryer asks anyone who was gone during the holiday weekend and lives within four blocks of the Wilson Street and Bedford Street intersection to submit all surveillance video and images. The video can also be from vehicles, such as Teslas.

All video can be submitted by calling the non-emergency dispatch line at 608-255-2345.

Fryer said "significant progress" is being made in the case.

She also advises the public to be on "high alert" while traveling in the area where the attack took place.