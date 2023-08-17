Madison police catch 3 kids who tried to steal vehicles on city's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police caught three children trying to steal vehicles on the city's north side Wednesday night.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to Northport Drive at Dryden Drive around 7:15 p.m.
Fryer said three children broke out the windows of two parked vehicles, trying and failing to steal them. The children then tried to do the same to another vehicle, but were stopped by its owner.
When officers arrived, the children -- two 13-year-olds and a 10-year-old -- tried to run away, but they were quickly caught.
Two of the children were released to their families. One of the 13-year-olds was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and criminal damage to property.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.