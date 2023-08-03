Madison Police celebrate National Night Out to get to know the community

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department hosted a National Night Out celebration at Westmorland Park in Madison Thursday night.
National Night Out events give police officers a chance to meet and establish relationships with the people they serve, since interactions with police often happen during emergencies.
"So it's really that opportunity for us to connect with the public in an environment that feels less like work and more like fellowship," Capt. Jason Freedman told 27 News.
This year, the Madison Police Department hosted multiple National Night Out events in a number of parks around town.