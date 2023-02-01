Madison police chief celebrates as he enters third year in the role

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes is celebrating as he starts his third year in the role.

Barnes became the Madison police chief in February 2021 and said he's grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.

"I am excited about the direction of the Department and our successes in the areas of crime reduction, community engagement and improved police services," Barnes said in a statement. "We have a dedicated group of commissioned and non-commissioned staff that should be credited with our reputation as one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country. I look forward to many years of continued selfless public service to the Madison community.”