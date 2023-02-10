Madison police Chief discusses future of department, his identity as Black man and public servant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes spoke Friday about police brutality and shared his and his department's commitment to ensuring the city stays safe for everyone.

Following the City of Madison Police Chief's State of Public Safety Address, 27 News sat down one-on-one with Chief Shon Barnes to discuss a range of topics. One of these was his identity as both a Black man and police chief.

"When I see incidences, like what we saw in Memphis, it's my humanity that speaks first. I would hope that anyone who sees someone who is brutally beaten, and then left without medical attention, despite having medical attention available, your humanity would speak first," Chief Barnes said.

Barnes said when seeing what happened to Tyre Nichols, it shocked his conscience both as a police officer and a Black man.

"As a professional, it shocked my conscience," he said. "But then as a Black man, it makes me sad, because this incident involves someone who was treated in a manner that may not have been the same if his skin color was different, or if the situation was different."

He said he has worked hard and dedicated his life to community policing because "it's in agreement with who I am as a person. And it's in agreement with what the community wants."

To make sure cases of police brutality do not happen in Madison, Chief Barnes is making sure the department has the appropriate supervision and selecting the right people as officers.

Another thing Barnes noted was his commitment to the community.

"We have really been expounded our community engagement efforts. And I think that's important, because it gives officers an opportunity to see the community for who they are," Barnes said.

The community has played a huge role in many cases dealt with over the years. Barnes said officers responded to over 134,000 calls in 2022.

"When people are calling our Crime Stoppers tip line and telling us about people who may be harboring stolen property, or maybe victimizing their neighborhoods. To me, that's a measurement of trust. And I think it's very important that we do that," he said.

Barnes said over the last decade, and even in the last two years, policing has changed tremendously. He said they want to create a strategic plan that going to focus on where they want to be in the future.

"Being selfless public servants, committed to effective community partnerships, and evidence-based policing, we want to grow in all of those areas, we want to grow in the area of being more selfless," he said.

Barnes said he is proud of all that's been accomplished since stepping foot in Madison. But he said there is still more work that can and will be done.