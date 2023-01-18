 Skip to main content
Madison Police Chief: North side stabbing suspect arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police1 logo

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Chief's blog indicates the person suspected of stabbing someone on the city's north side is in police custody. 

Tuesday night, MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer reported the stabbing took place around 5:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of N. Sherman Ave. near Firemen's Park. The victim was taken to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries." 

In a log of city-wide notable calls posted Wednesday morning, Chief Shon Barnes reports the victim was stabbed in the chest. 

He said a suspect "was detained and ultimately arrested." It was not clear when the arrest was made. 

Barnes also writes the stabbing is related to a "disturbance that occurred at a school earlier in the day." 

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim Lemonds said in an email to 27 News that there "was a group of people who exchanged words in the parking lot of one of our schools" Wednesday afternoon. He said the group left when staffed asked them to.

Lemonds said MPD informed the district later of an "incident" and said "some of the individuals" involved in that incident may have been a part of the group in the parking lot earlier in the day. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

