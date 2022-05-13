Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes calls for peaceful gatherings throughout weekend protests

MADISON (WKOW) — On top of graduation ceremonies for UW-Madison, there are several demonstrations scheduled this weekend, according to Madison Police Department.
Ahead of the busy weekend in the capital city, chief Shon Barnes issued a statement calling for all gatherings to remain peaceful. The statement says in part:
The Madison Police Department is working with multiple agencies to ensure the safety of anyone choosing to participate in this weekend’s demonstrations...
Our Department supports the rights granted to people through the First Amendment.
Our hope is that all gatherings remain peaceful allowing participants to openly and safely stand-up for their beliefs, whatever they may be.
The largest event is on Saturday and Barnes said organizers estimate thousands of people attending. Extra officers and specialty units will be working to cover this gathering.