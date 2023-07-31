Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board to discuss body cameras at meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board will talk more about police body cameras at a meeting Monday night.
Body cameras have been debated in the city for years. But now, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes wants Madison to consider the tool, to help with transparency.
At 6 p.m. Monday, the board will work on its response to Madison Police Department's Body Worn Camera Pilot Policy.
The virtual meeting is open to the public. And you can register ahead of time to speak at the meeting.
Find more information about the agenda on the city's website.
The Madison Common Council is expected to vote on authorizing implementation of the body-worn camera pilot program at its meeting Tuesday.