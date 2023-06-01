Madison police conducting extra patrols to enforce bicycle, pedestrian laws

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department will do extra patrols over the summer to enforce Wisconsin's bicycle and pedestrian laws.
Lt. Jennifer Hannah said these extra patrols also serve to educate citizens and prevent "needless tragedies."
MPD reports there have been 10,737 pedestrian and bicyclist crashes in Wisconsin over the last five years. These resulted in 9,799 injuries and 336 deaths.
MPD reports 1,378 pedestrians and 679 bicyclists in Wisconsin were involved in crashes in 2022. These resulted in 74 and 14 deaths, respectively.
Hannah gave several reminders to make sure everyone stays safe this summer.
Motorists should leave at least three feet when passing bicycles and change lanes to pass bikes. They should also look for bicycles in the opposing lane before making left turns. Similarly, motorists should always watch for bicyclists and pedestrians on sidewalks, the road and in crosswalks. Motorists must yield to pedestrians who have started crossing a roadway in a crosswalk or an intersection without traffic signals.
Hannah reminds drivers that bicycles are considered vehicles by state law, and as such, they have the same rights on the roadway as other vehicles. However, they're also subject to the same rules of the road.
Finally, Hannah says pedestrians shouldn't suddenly move into the path of an approaching vehicle that doesn't have time to yield.
The extra patrols are funded by a state bicycle and pedestrian safety grant.