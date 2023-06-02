 Skip to main content
Madison police conducting extra patrols to enforce speeding laws

  Updated
  • 0
Madison_police

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police will be doing extra patrols over the summer to enforce speeding laws.

Madison Police Department Lt. Jennifer Hannah said speeding is a leading cause of death and injuries on Wisconsin roads because it puts drivers, passengers and everyone else on the road at risk of a serious crash.

Hannah said officers will also continue enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws. Someone is hurt or killed by a drunk driver in Wisconsin every two hours, and thousands of unbuckled passengers are killed each year in crashes throughout the country, according to the Madison Police Department.

The extra patrols will be done in partnership with the Dane County Sheriff's Office and are made possible through traffic overtime grants provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Hannah said the goal of these patrols is to keep the public safe and prevent "needless tragedies."

