Madison police confirm Dane County DA is not pursuing charges in homicide on Black Onyx Drive

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County District Attorney is not pursuing charges in the death of a 23-year-old man who died from a "chest wound" in June.

Madison Police Department spokesperson, Hunter Lisko, said the homicide offense "was deemed justified" and confirmed that no charges are being brought by the DA's office.

The incident occurred in June at an apartment complex on Black Onyx Drive. Responding officers found the man with a chest wound and EMS transported him to the hospital, where he died.

Family members and neighbors told 27 News in June that the incident may have been a domestic incident turned fatal.

MPD had identified a person of interest and took them into custody. The case was investigated by the Madison Police Violent Crimes Unit.